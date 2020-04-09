Cabot Wellington LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Wellington LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Cabot comprises approximately 4.3% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cabot Wellington LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cabot worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cabot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 397,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,229. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

