Cabot Wellington LLC Purchases 7,219 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cabot Wellington LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 35.7% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 54,584,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

