Cambria Africa (LON:CMB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Cambria Africa PLC (LON:CMB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.23. Cambria Africa shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 546,074 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Cambria Africa Company Profile (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. It makes investments in tourism, accommodation, infrastructure, transport, commercial and residential property, technology, communications, manufacturing, retail, services, leisure, agricultural, and natural resources sectors. The firm does not have a particular sector focus.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.