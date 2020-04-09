Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $93.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.23.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.51. 1,163,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,226,000 after buying an additional 112,878 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,263,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,441,000 after buying an additional 307,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $636,605,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after buying an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.