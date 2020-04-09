Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.54

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.54 and traded as low as $33.61. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 970,236 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.58.

The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1438786 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

