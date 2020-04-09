Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.54

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.54 and traded as low as $33.61. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 970,236 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.58.

The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1438786 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

