Capital One Financial Upgrades National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to Overweight

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 5,658,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth about $922,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,389,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

