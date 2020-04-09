Carebit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $46,830.83 and $7.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carebit has traded 145.9% higher against the dollar. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00017277 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003724 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000732 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Carebit

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 154,197,332 coins and its circulating supply is 149,804,252 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

