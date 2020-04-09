CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.80

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.80 and traded as low as $42.38. CCL Industries shares last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 660,079 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.73. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

