CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.54

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.54 and traded as low as $78.91. CGI shares last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 771,109 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIB.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

