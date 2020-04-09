Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 58,500 shares trading hands.

CTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.