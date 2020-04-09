Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 18,996 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,331. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

