Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 171.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 25,834,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

