Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,856,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 774,614 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after buying an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,250,000.

VB traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,436. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

