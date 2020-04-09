Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 100,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000.

NYSEARCA:PDN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. 960,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

