Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. 3,359,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.