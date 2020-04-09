Charles Schwab Trust Co Increases Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 440.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,447 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,364,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 141,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $47.38. 217,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,787. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

