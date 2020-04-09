Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $3.08 Million in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

PSK traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 344,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

