Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,677,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,513,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,490. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.46. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

