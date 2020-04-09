Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 666.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,955 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,432,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 243,193 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 363,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,847,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,739,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,219,000 after acquiring an additional 209,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 3,959,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

