Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 86,466 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,466 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.72. 3,048,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,857. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

