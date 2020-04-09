Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes $5.54 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. 712,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

