Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.75

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $291.75 and traded as low as $258.00. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 4,015 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $131.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.65.

In other news, insider Ben Money Coutts purchased 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,628 ($3,456.99). Insiders bought a total of 1,336 shares of company stock worth $333,244 in the last 90 days.

About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

