Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.75

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $291.75 and traded as low as $258.00. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 4,015 shares traded.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $131.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.65.
About Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
