Chronologic Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $125,292.43 and approximately $270.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.02960747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,231,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,563 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

