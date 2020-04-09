Citigroup Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $16.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $18.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.95.

LBTYA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $18,476,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

