Citigroup Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $140.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.58.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $121.80. 10,942,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,519,950. Walmart has a 1-year low of $98.15 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $345.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

