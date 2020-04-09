Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,157.12

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,157.12 and traded as low as $1,850.00. Craneware shares last traded at $1,910.00, with a volume of 19,766 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $516.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,731.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,155.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

