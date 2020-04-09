Crown Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.03546665 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00764439 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000574 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Crown

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,443,693 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

