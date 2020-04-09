Datum (DAT) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Datum has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx. Datum has a total market cap of $678,196.81 and $13,253.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.02960747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206258 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Datum

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

