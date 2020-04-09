Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $174,129.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.54 or 0.04594555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00067130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037273 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009045 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.