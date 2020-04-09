Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ESGR traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $156.44. 70,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $190.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $94.58 and a 52 week high of $213.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,012,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

