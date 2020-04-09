EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.49. EVI Industries shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 34,900 shares trading hands.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 465.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in EVI Industries by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 87,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in EVI Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of EVI Industries by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

