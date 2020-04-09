EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $365.91

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $365.91 and traded as low as $241.27. EVRAZ shares last traded at $248.30, with a volume of 4,685,432 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EVRAZ from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 405 ($5.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.35. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

In related news, insider Nikolay Ivanov acquired 32,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £76,001.16 ($99,975.22).

About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.