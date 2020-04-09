Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.55

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as low as $5.81. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 28,545 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.54. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

