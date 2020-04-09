Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exfo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.86.

Get Exfo alerts:

EXFO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 6,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exfo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Exfo in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Exfo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.