Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors' primary revenue-generating segment, Airfreight Services, performed disappointingly in 2019 (revenues declined 10.5%) mainly due to slowdown in global trade following the U.S.-China trade war. This key unit is likely to have performed dismally in first-quarter 2020 as well due to low volumes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Detailed results will be available on May 5, 2020. Unfavorable pricing is also a major headwind to the company. High operating expenses further add to its woes. However, we are impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We are also encouraged by Expeditors’ sound balance sheet. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had no long-term debt. Shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to these tailwinds.”

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXPD. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $71.48. 1,510,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,020. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.