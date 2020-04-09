Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 344.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after purchasing an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

XOM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.13. 60,070,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,917,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

