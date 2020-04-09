Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.77

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.77 and traded as low as $6.05. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 649,632 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.01 million and a P/E ratio of -51.57.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

