Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.77

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.77 and traded as low as $6.05. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 649,632 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.01 million and a P/E ratio of -51.57.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit