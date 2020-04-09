FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Given $39.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $39.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 234 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FSBW stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.