Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $78.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.26.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 12,795,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,956,426. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

