Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Buy

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. 1,665,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after buying an additional 226,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,558,000 after buying an additional 210,625 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Henry Schein by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

