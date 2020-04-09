GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
GSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.
Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 654,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,737. The stock has a market cap of $665.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
