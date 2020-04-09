GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 654,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,737. The stock has a market cap of $665.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

