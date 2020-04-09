HC Wainwright Increases Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $34.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price target lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from to in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 7,058,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit