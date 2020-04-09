HC Wainwright Increases Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $34.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price target lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from to in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.64. 7,058,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

