HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $242.81

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $242.81 and traded as low as $205.00. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 973,079 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $883.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.28%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

