Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) PT Lowered to $11.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HST. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.35. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 123,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 163,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.