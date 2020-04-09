Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 20,603,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,590,879. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 125,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 53,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 177,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

