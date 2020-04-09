Ink (INK) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Ink has a market cap of $777,101.84 and $7,052.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinrail, Exrates and EXX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.02960747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinBene, Exrates, Exmo, TOPBTC, Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

