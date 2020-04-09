Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities raised shares of Inseego from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of INSG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,229. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $699.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Inseego by 6,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

