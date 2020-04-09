Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,323,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,774,000 after buying an additional 806,958 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,808 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,588 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 14,543,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,740,133. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

