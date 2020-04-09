Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.62

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.62 and traded as low as $10.50. Iofina shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1,389,430 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.58. The company has a market cap of $38.49 million and a PE ratio of -39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

