James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,243.30

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,243.30 and traded as low as $684.49. James Cropper shares last traded at $685.00, with a volume of 1,221 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 964.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,240.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87.

Get James Cropper alerts:

In other James Cropper news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,050 ($13,220.21). Also, insider Isabelle Maddock sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.36), for a total value of £25,344 ($33,338.60).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.